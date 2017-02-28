Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

SHINE ELDERLY SERVICES 2017 MARCH

NEED HELP
WITH YOUR MEDICARE COSTS?
February 28,  2017 
 
Want to see if you can save money on your prescription drug costs?
Can't afford to have the Medicare Part B Premium come out of your
check every month?
Are you new to Medicare and not sure of your options?
 
Whether you are a Medicare beneficiary, family member or caregiver,
SHINE, a volunteer program under the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, provides
you with free, unbiased and confidential information.
 
For assistance, please call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-262-2243 to have
a volunteer return your call or come see us at: 
 Wednesday, March 1,  10 am - noon  Willliston Library
Wednesday,  March 1,  1:30 - 3:30 pm
 
Wednesday, March 8,   10 - noon  AF Knotts Library,  Yankeetown  
Wednesday,  Maarch 15, 10 - noon,  Bell Community Center
Wednesday,  March 15,  1:30-3:30 pm  Chiefland Senior Center 
 
*******
 

 

