THANKS DONORS

February 24, 2017

....... A NOTE FROM mARIE lEWIS

The Community Food Pantry of Cedar Key wishes to thank each and every one of you for the support, work and dedication you have for the Cedar Key Community Food Pantry…..especially, for the work done and dollars contributed to the Empty Bowls fund raiser held on February 1. It was a huge success and with funds donated the Food Pantry we keep the shelves stocked. The Food Pantry supplements what the weekly budget can not afford and the patrons at this time number in the average of 60. We greatly appreciate the time and effort you put in that evening. A special thank you goes to Amy Gernhardt for making and donating the bowls. Thank you again for your support.

