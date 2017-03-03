BRONSON BOOK SALE 2017

BOOKS! BOOKS!! BOOKS!!!

Bronson Friends of the Library are having a Big Book Sale!

The Book Sale will be on Saturday, March 18th from 9 am until 1 pm at the Bronson Library. We will supply the boxes and charge $5/box or you can purchase Hardbacks at $1 each or paperbacks and childrens' books will be 10 cents each. Most of the books are coming from library bookshelves that have been taken out of the system. For more information or to donate books, call the Bronson Library at 486-2015.