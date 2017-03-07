CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 6 MARCH 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 3/7/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.

3/7 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2907-city-commission-agenda-07-march-2017

3/8 Cedar Key Open Golf Tournament, Chiefand Golf and Country Club, 11:30 am

3/9 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2914-fol-present-medical-service-dogs

3/9 Soup, Study, Share, Christ’s Episcopal Church, 6 – 7:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2904-soup-study-share

3/11 Friends of Library Used Book Sale, Cedar Key Library, 9 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

3/13 – 17 Fishing Pier and part of and Dock Street closed due to Levy County road repair, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2917-cedar-key-city-street-closing

3/ 13 – 17 Noon Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Qualifying Period, Temporary City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

3/16 Soup, Study, Share, Christ’s Episcopal Church, 6 – 7:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2904-soup-study-share

3/16 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee presents Hannah Healey’s experiences on Alaskan crab fishing boats, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

3/16 Cedar Key Historical Society Social and Dinner, Cedar Key Community Center, 6 pm

3/16 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Mark Sandfoss’s Cottonmouth Snakes on Seahorse Key, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

3/i6 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Paint Party Zentangles Workshop, CKAC, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/17 Second Annual Plant Sale, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2917-cedar-key-city-street-closing

3/18 Workout on Waterfront WOW, Nature Coast Biological Station Cedar Key, 8 am

3/18 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Barbara Wookmansee’s Butterflies of North Florida, Cedar Ke Library, 10:30 am

3/18 Levy Historical Society Presents Embattled Executive: Governor John Milton and the Civil War in Florida , Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

3/18 Trenton’s Quilt Festival, Trenton, 9 am – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2886-trenton-quilt-festival-2017

3/18 Bronson Friends of the Library Book Sale, 9 am – 1 pm, Bronson Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2905-bronson-book-sale-2017

3/20 22 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Acrylics in Watercolors Workshop, CKAC, 9 am – 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/22-4/17 Florida Master Naturalist Coastal System Class Levy County, Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab IN Cedar Key,

http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html

3/21 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

3/23 Soup, Study, Share, Christ’s Episcopal Church, 6 – 7:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2904-soup-study-share

3/23 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Unique Fashion Show, Cedar Key Community Center, 1:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/39-woman-s-club-news/2879-ckwc-2017-fashion-show

3/23 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Ken Sulak’s Suwannee River Sturgeon, Cedar Key Libraray, 5 pm

3/24 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create a Place, Cedar Key Community Garden, 10 am – 4 pm

3/25 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Ken Sassaman’s New Findings in the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge, 10:30 am

3/28 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create or Modify Jewelry Workshop, CKAC, 1 – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/30 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present John McPherson’s History of Cedar Key’s Water, 5 pm

3/30 Soup, Study, Share, Christ’s Episcopal Church, 6 – 7:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2904-soup-study-share

3/31 Friends of Library present Patchouli, Cedar Key ommunity Center, 6:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

APRIL

4/1 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Russ Hall’s Tram Trail Biodiversity Project, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

4/4 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/8 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm

4/10 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Ties That Bind Workshop, CKAC, 10 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

4/18 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/20 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

MAY

5/2 Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches & Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

Coastal Clean Up