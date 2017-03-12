LEVY COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS RECEIVES FUNDS

March 12, 2017

March 12, 2017

The Levy County Supervisor of Elections office will be the recipient of the Help America Vote Act funds in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

In order to receive the funds, the Legislation requires that the Board of County Commissioners certify that the county will match the state funds of $6,371.50 with a 15% county match in the amount of $955.72. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreed to provide the funds at their March 7, 2017, County Commission meeting.

The Help America Vote Act funds are appropriated by the Legislature to be distributed to county supervisors of elections in order to assist with federal election activities. The funds are to be used for voter education and poll worker training.

The Legislature requires that the Supervisors of Elections provide the Department of State with a detailed description of the federal election activity programs to be implemented. Supervisor of Elections, Tammy Jones, said "Receiving funds from the Help America Vote Act grant greatly assists our staff in providing valuable voter education materials, such as sample ballots and advertising, during federal elections.”

