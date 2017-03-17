GOLF TOURNAMENT 2017

SECOND ANNUAL CEDAR KEY

OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT

……..A note from Joe Chambers

March 17, 2017

When Bryan Skarupski, Bob Piscura, and I met to plan the Second Annual Cedar Key Open, we were glad to choose the Friends of the Library again this year as the beneficiary. The Friends are a fantastic community resource in many ways; their lecture series is always great. This year the need seemed even greater with the damage caused by Hurricane Hermine. One aspect that touched me this year was the tremendous resiliency and community support as many of the significant donors, hole sponsors, and team sponsors were themselves greatly impacted by Hermine.

Last year we hoped to raise $300 for the Library and raised $2,250. This year we hoped to exceed the $2,250 and raised $5,376. Great support ! Plus we had fun at the golf tournament.

HIGHLIGHTS

$5,376.00 raised to support the Cedar Key Library. The donation was made to the Friends of the Library. President of the Friends of the Library Sue Wooley and Library Manager Molly Jubitz graciously accepted the gift.

The event was sponsored by The Big Deck Raw Bar. Owners Bryan and Darlene Skarupski generously donated time, food, venue, and support for this event.

WINNERS

FIRST PLACE:

This year’s winners were the team of Pierce Kelly, Gary Gearhart, Jason Watts, and Todd Carter with an outstanding score of 57 which is 15 under par.

SECOND PLACE:

Second place went to the team of John Ferguson, Ken Anderson, Tony Weeks, and Ron Weldron with 14 under par 58.

THIRD PLACE:

Third place at 10 under 62 was a tie between the team of Hank Biede, Terri Biede, Virgel Harris and Terri Harris and the team Damn Yankees with Bill Wigend, Michelle Pyan, Don McMillian, and Eddy Arnold.

The rigors of trying to repeat as champion in a big time sports event such as the Cedar Key Open were apparent as evidenced by last year’s champion Nature Coast Realty captained by Milt Gillis being unable to repeat. This was despite considerable narrative by Milt as to the outcome of the tournament.

PRIZES:

There were 80 prizes awarded, thanks to the generous donations of area businesses.

HOLE SPONSORS :

This year significant additional income was gained as a result of Hole Sponsorships.

The Hole sponsors this year were:

Norm D. Fugate PA Law Firm

Drummond Community Bank

Pelican Realty

Big Deck Raw Bar

Sysco

The Market at Cedar Key

Dr Robert E. Mount Jr DDS

Mark Braun

Cedar Key Eagles

TEAM SPONSORS :

Outstanding support came from team sponsors as well:

Old Fenimore Mill

Nature Coast Realty

Sysco

Big Deck Raw Bar

SPECIAL THANKS :

Special thanks go to Ricky Cook for donating his time and seafood for the Low Country Boil for dinner.

And the Chiefland Country Club and Tim Hart, so instrumental in making the Cedar Key Open a success this year.

And Betty Chambers was responsible for the signs, posters tickets, and all printed material.

EVEN MORE SPECIAL THANKS:

Co-Chairmen Bob Piscura and Joe Chambers wish to acknowledge and thank Bryan and Darlene Skarrupski of the Big Deck Raw Bar for being the tournament sponsor and ensuring a second very successful tournament.

Thanks for your help,

Joe