CITY, WATER DISTRICT ELECTIONS

QUALIFYING PERIOD ENDS

FOR CITY AND WATER DISTRICT SEATS

March 17, 2017

The Qualifying Period for the City of Cedar Key and the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District open seats ended today at noon.

CEDAR KEY CITY COMMISSION SEATS :

City Commission Seats are currently held by: Seat 1, Heath Davis; Seat 3 Diana Topping; Seat 5 Sue Colson.

After today’s qualifying period deadline:

Heath Davis is unopposed in Seat 1;

Chris Topping and Nicki Rucker qualified for Seat 3;

Sue Colson is unopposed in Seat 5.

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT SEATS:

Water and Sewer District Seats are currently held by: Seat 2 Chris Reynolds; Seat 4 Thelma McCain; Seat 5 Joe Hand.

After today’s qualifying period deadline:

Chris Reynolds is unopposed in Seat 2;

Steve Rosenthal is unopposed in Seat 4;

Joe Hand is unopposed in Seat 5.

ELECTIONS will be held at Cedar Key City Hall on May 2, 2017, and if necessary a RUN OFF ELECTION on May 23, 2017, from 7 am until 7 pm.

REGISTRATION BOOKS CLOSE on Monday, April 3, 2017, at 5 pm.