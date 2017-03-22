CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 22 MARCH 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 3/22/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.

3/23 Soup, Study, Share, Christ’s Episcopal Church, 6 – 7:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2904-soup-study-share

3/23 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Unique Fashion Show, Cedar Key Community Center, 1:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/39-woman-s-club-news/2879-ckwc-2017-fashion-show

3/23 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Ken Sulak’s Suwannee River Sturgeon, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2963-fol-upcoming-events

3/24 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create a Place, Cedar Key Community Garden, 10 am – 4 pm

3/25 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Ken Sassaman’s New Findings in the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge, 10:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2963-fol-upcoming-events

3/28 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create or Modify Jewelry Workshop, CKAC, 1 – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

3/29 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

3/29 Community Garden Work Day, 9 am, Community Garden

3/30 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present John McPherson’s History of Cedar Key’s Water, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/29-library/2823-fol-winter-lecture-series-2017

3/30 Soup, Study, Share, Christ’s Episcopal Church, 6 – 7:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2904-soup-study-share

3/31 Friends of Library present Patchouli, Cedar Key ommunity Center, 6:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

APRIL

4/1 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Russ Hall’s Tram Trail Biodiversity Project, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

4/4 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 6 pm, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

4/4 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/8 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2957-ckac-ofca-2017-reasons-5-through-7

4/10 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Ties That Bind Workshop, CKAC, 10 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

4/10 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

4/18 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/20 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

4/26 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

MAY

5/2 Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

5/8 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches & Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

Coastal Clean Up

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training