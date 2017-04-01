CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 1 APRIL 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 4/1/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.

APRIL

4/1 Cedar Key Friends of the Library present Russ Hall’s Tram Trail Biodiversity Project, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/29-library/2990-fol-brings-2

4/3 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2919-friends-of-cr-347-april-2017

4/4 Pepper Busting with McDaniels, Marina, 9 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2993-pepper-busting-4-april-2017

4/4 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 6 pm, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

4/4 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6:10 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2995-city-commission-agenda-04-april-2017

4/4 Cedar Key Community Redevelopment Agency Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2994-cra-agenda-04-april-2017

4/8 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2957-ckac-ofca-2017-reasons-5-through-7, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2996-ckac-ofca-2017-reason-1

4/10 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Ties That Bind Workshop, CKAC, 10 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2866-ckac-last-workshops-2017-season-update

4/10 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

4/18 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/20 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

4/26 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

4/28 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Accuracy Testing, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

MAY

5/1 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign,

5/2 Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

5/2 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Provisional Ballot Review, 7pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

5/4 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Voting System Audit, 7pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

5/8 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches &and Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

Coastal Clean Up

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

