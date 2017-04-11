LEVY COUNTY SHERIFF;S DETENTION BUREAU

CORRECTIONS / DETENTION

OFFICER OPENINGS

April 11, 2017

The Levy County Sheriff's Office Detention Bureau is currently accepting applications for Corrections/Detention Officer. The State Officer Certification Examination (SOCE) is required. Starting Salary is $32,000.



Applicants must have excellent communication skills, general computer skills, high school diploma or equivalent and cannot have a criminal history or an arrest record. Employment requires rotating 12 hour shifts. Benefit package includes health insurance and Florida State Retirement. Applications can be downloaded from the Levy County Sheriff's Office website at http://www.levyso.com or picked up at the Sheriff's Office. Applications must be submitted to the Levy County Sheriff's Office Human Resource Division. Equal Opportunity Employer.

