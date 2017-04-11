CEDAR KEY FOOD PANTRY

$20 PURCHASES MUCH

The picture seen here tells a remarkable story. Many Cedar Key residents believe that all the food distributed through the local food pantry is donated, but that is not true. Most of the food is purchased through the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank in Gainesville, although at a greatly reduced price.

The poster pictured shows what one $20 bill can buy. That is a remarkable story, and the reason the food pantry is always seeking cash donations to help feed local families. The food is only distributed to Levy County residents. Participants are required to show proof of local residency.

Anyone caring to contribute to the work of the Cedar Key Food Pantry can send a check to CK Food Pantry, c/o CK United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 338, Cedar Key, FL 32625. It will immediately be put to productive use.

