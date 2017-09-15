LEVY COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS POLL TRAINING OCTOBER 2017

LEVY COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTION S

POLL WORKER ORIENTATION

September 10, 2017

The Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office will hold Poll Worker Orientation on the dates below. This is a mandatory orientation for anyone interested in becoming a Levy County Poll Worker. The purpose of this orientation is to provide details about requirements of being a Poll Worker. If interested you may select to attend one of the following dates.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The orientation will be held at 421 South Court Street Bronson, FL 32621. Please use the side entrance of the Elections Office.

If you plan to attend please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to rsvp. The deadline to rsvp is March 27, 2017. For more information, please call 352-486-5163.

Tammy Jones

Levy County Supervisor of Elections

421 South Court Street

Bronson, Fl. 32621