CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 11 APRIL 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 4/11/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Cedar Key News staff welcomes your comments; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

APRIL

4/14 City of Cedar Key Clear as Mud Meeting, City Hall, 9 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3005-clear-as-mud-agenda-14-april-2017

4/18 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/20 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

4/26 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

4/28 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Accuracy Testing, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

4/29 Got Drugs Drop Off, City Hall, 10am – 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3008-got-drugs-2017

MAY

5/1 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign,

5/2 Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

5/2 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Provisional Ballot Review, 7pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

5/4 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Voting System Audit, 7pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

5/8 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches and Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

5/31 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library,

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

Coastal Clean Up

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

