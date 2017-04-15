CCF LEVY CAMPUS SCHOLARSHIPS

$50,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (April 14, 2017) — The College of Central Florida is offering $500 scholarships to students who want to be among the first to attend the new CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus opening in August.

One-hundred scholarships are available to eligible students who take six or more credits at the new campus in fall semester, with classes beginning Aug. 21. The scholarships are available to new, returning and transfer students.

The scholarships are a one-time opportunity to celebrate the opening of the campus, which is the first permanent higher education facility in Levy County. The $30 college application fee will also be waived for students who plan to attend the new campus.

Students simply need to apply to CF Levy Campus for fall 2017 to be considered. Additional information will be sent via mail and scholarships will be awarded upon completed registration.

“CF is making history in Levy County, and we want our students to make history, too,” said Dr. Rayanne Giddis, provost.

The campus, 15390 N.W. Highway 19, Chiefland, will feature a comprehensive student center with enrollment services, counseling and advising, financial aid, testing, computer stations, a campus bookstore, student lounge and student life office, a health and wellness area, five fully equipped multi-purpose classrooms, a large multi-discipline science lab, three state-of-the-art computer labs for college credit and corporate education courses, as well as faculty offices and adjunct space.

To learn more about the scholarships, call 352-493-9533. To learn more about the campus visit www.CF.edu/LevyCampus.

