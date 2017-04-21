Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 21 APRIL 2017 UPDATE

Details
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2017
UPDATED  4/21/17

Editor's Note:  The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events   The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.  Cedar Key News staff welcomes your comments; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

APRIL

4/24  Cedar Keys Audubon Member Meeting and Presentation, Florida Coastal Islands Sanctuaries with Ann Paul, 5 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3019-cedar-keys-audubon-presents-ann-paul

4/26  Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

4/28  Levy County/Cedar Key Election  Canvassing Board, City Hall, Accuracy Testing, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

4/28 Levy County Libraries Presents Rock Painting, Cedar Key Library, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/3024-ckac-offers-rock-painting

4/29 Got Drugs Drop Off, City Hall, 10am – 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3008-got-drugs-2017

4/29 Children’s Table Fundraiser, Bronson Elementary School Cafeteria, 1 – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3033-childrens-table-fundraiser

MAY

5/1  Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign,

5/2  Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election

5/2 Levy County/Cedar Key Election  Canvassing Board, City Hall,  Provisional Ballot Review, 7pm,  http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

5/4 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Voting System Audit,  7pm,  http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board

5/8 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017

5/8-16  Cuba - Ecological Riches and Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

5/15 Cedar Keys Audubon Board Meeting,  Location to be announced, 3 pm

5/31  Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library,

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

9/23 Coastal Clean Up

OCTOBER

10/12  Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2018

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25  Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key 

