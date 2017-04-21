CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 21 APRIL 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 4/21/17

The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.

APRIL

4/24 Cedar Keys Audubon Member Meeting and Presentation, Florida Coastal Islands Sanctuaries with Ann Paul, 5 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3019-cedar-keys-audubon-presents-ann-paul 4/26 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017 4/28 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Accuracy Testing, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board 4/28 Levy County Libraries Presents Rock Painting, Cedar Key Library, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/3024-ckac-offers-rock-painting 4/29 Got Drugs Drop Off, City Hall, 10am – 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3008-got-drugs-2017 4/29 Children’s Table Fundraiser, Bronson Elementary School Cafeteria, 1 – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3033-childrens-table-fundraiser MAY 5/1 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign, 5/2 Cedar Key City Commission and Cedar Ley Water and Sewer District Elections, Temporary City Hall, 7 am – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2873-city-and-ckwsd-notice-of-election 5/2 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Provisional Ballot Review, 7pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board 5/4 Levy County/Cedar Key Election Canvassing Board, City Hall, Voting System Audit, 7pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2977-city-elections-canvassing-board 5/8 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2967-book-bunch-march-2017 5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches and Cultural Exploration with Cedar Key Audubon 5/15 Cedar Keys Audubon Board Meeting, Location to be announced, 3 pm 4/24 Cedar Keys Audubon Member Meeting and Presentation, 5 pm, Cedar Key Library 5/31 Non Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Cedar Key Library, JUNE JULY AUGUST SEPTEMBER 9/23 Coastal Clean Up OCTOBER 10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2018 JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH 3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

