SHINE ELDERLY SERVICES 2017 MAY

NEED HELP

WITH YOUR MEDICARE COSTS?

April 30, 2017

Want to see if you can save money on your prescription drug costs?

Can't afford to have the Medicare Part B Premium come out of your

check every month?

Are you new to Medicare and not sure of your options?

Whether you are a Medicare beneficiary, family member or caregiver,

SHINE, a volunteer program under the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, provides

you with free, unbiased and confidential information.

For assistance, please call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-262-2243 to have

a volunteer return your call or come see us at:

Wednesday,May 3, 10 am - noon Willliston Library

Wednesday, May 3, 1:30 - 3:30 pm Bronson Library

Wednesday, May 10, 10 am - noon AF Knotts Library, Yankeetown

Wednesday, May 17, 10 - noon, Bell Community Center

Wednesday, May 17, 1:30-3:30 pm Chiefland Senior Center