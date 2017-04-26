REPRESENTATIVE NEAL DUNN TOWN HALL MAY 6, 2017

“Citizens for an Engaged Electorate is a progressive group of individuals dedicated to building a functioning democratic republic. To that end, CEE informs the public about the importance of participating in the democratic process; offers a summary of significant issues; and provides tools to individuals to effect change.”

Letter to Citizens:

Democracy doesn’t work when citizens don’t participate. One of the tools for participation is the town hall. Citizens for an Engaged Electorate (CEE) is calling on folks to exercise their right to have a say in their government.

CEE, in partnership with AARP Williston Chapter 912, is hosting a double-header of town halls on May 6, first at Dunnellon Public Library (10:30 a.m.-12 noon) and then at Williston Community Center (1:30-3:00 p.m.) on Main Street (behind Walgreen’s, which is on Noble Avenue).

Levy County is in the new U.S. Congressional District 2, and our congressman is Republican Neal Dunn. The district runs from the Florida’s Panhandle to Dunnellon; Dunn’s regional offices are in Panama City and Tallahassee.

Representative Dunn has declined our invitation to meet with citizens, but CEE members are researching his campaign statements, newsletters and press coverage as a congressman as well as his votes so far. We will be presenting this information at both town halls.

More important, we will provide citizens a chance to tell their stories about what they expect from their government and how much certain programs and legislation mean to them. Examples of topics include: health care and health insurance, Medicare, Social Security, clean water, public parks, public education, and the U.S. Postal Service.

In addition to being invited to comment briefly on topics at the town hall, attendees will also have the opportunity to fill out cards with questions or comments and have them forwarded to Rep. Dunn's staff.

Find out what your U.S. Representative is doing for you. We’ll record the meeting so it can be delivered to the congressman. We’re hopeful it will entice our representative to come to our next town hall to learn better how to represent the citizens at the far south end of his district.

For more information, call Barbara at 352-465-8461 or Drollene at 352-465-4862; send e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Drollene P. Brown

Morriston