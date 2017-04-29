WI-FI COMING TO VA

COMING TO VA MAY 1!

April 29, 2017

GAINESVILLE, FL and LAKE CITY, FL.— The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will offer complimentary wireless internet or “Wi-Fi” for Veterans and visitors at the Malcom Randall and Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMC) beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday May 1.

The new Wi-Fi service allows Veterans and guests with internet-enabled smart phones, tablets and laptops to stay in touch with family and friends during outpatient visits and hospital stays. They can read (and send) e-mail messages, access social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, or just surf the internet.

Similar to what’s used in private hospitality venues, the Wi-Fi network is high speed and secure. However, guests are cautioned not to use it to transmit sensitive data such as health information, social security numbers, credit card information and other confidential transactions.

How to Connect

To access the free Wi-Fi service, follow these simple instructions:

On your wireless device, view the available wireless networks, then select the following wireless network (a.k.a., SSID): SSID: Public_Wifi_VISN8

Once connected, an authentication page should automatically launch. If it doesn’t, open any browser and go to any website. This should trigger the redirect page.

Read the “Acceptable Use Policy” and click on Accept. You will be redirected to . Once you see that page, you are free to use the free Wi-Fi service.

So, get ready to stay in touch and enjoy free Wi-Fi while having a bite to eat at the Veterans Canteen, while waiting for your prescription refill or clinic appointment, or perhaps to make your hospital stay just a little more enjoyable.

