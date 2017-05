LEVY COUNTY VISITORS BUREAU MEETING MAY 2017 (2)

Levy County Visitors Bureau

P.O. Box 1324 Bronson, Florida 32621 620 North Hathaway Avenue.

Office: (352) 486-3396 Fax: (352) 486-3401

www.visitnaturecoast.com

The Levy County Tourist Development Council will meet as follows:

What: Rescheduled Regular Bi-monthly meeting

When: Thursday, May 18, 2017

Time: TDC Meeting starts at 6:00pm

Where: 620 N Hathaway Avenue, Bronson, FL (U.S.Alt. 27)

(Levy County Road Dept. Office Building)

Meeting is open to the public.