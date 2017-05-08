CKHS OFFERS REDUCTION

May 8, 2017

We at the Cedar Key Historical Society are featuring a half-price membership for the remainder of 2017. The museum membership gets you free admission to the Cedar Key Historical Museum on Second and D Streets in Cedar Key. Summer hours are Sunday through Friday from 1 pm – 5 pm and Saturdays we are open from 11 am until 4 pm.

We have an extensive collection of artifacts, pictures, and genealogical records of Cedar Key going back to the 1800’s.

This is an opportunity to while away those summer hours away from the heat; and learn something you never knew about your own back yard. Please, stop by and admire our recently renovated Andrew’s house and garden.

Amy Gernhardt

352-543-5549