MAY 7, 2017

On Saturday, May 6, over a dozen of Representative Neal Dunn’s engaged electorate met at the Williston Community Center disappointed that he did not show.

Earlier in the day, another, slightly smaller, equally disappointed group met in Dunnellon for the same purpose.

Moderator Barbara Byram, of Citizens for an Engaged Electorate, explained that she had repeatedly communicated with Dunn’s offices both in Tallahassee and in Panama City to offer the invitation to meet. Byram was met with no responses to her repeated e mail, US Mail, and telephone efforts until just a short time ago. Then Dunn’s staff member explained that the time was too short for him to plan to come to the May 6 meeting. Byram and the staffer set a tentative town hall date in July.

The Neal Dunn Town Hall meeting was productive. In the absence of Dunn himself, CEE members carefully researched and presented brief biographical data, his campaign statements, newsletter content, statements to the press, and his voting record.

Attendees spoke of their own experiences, completed comment/question cards that will be mailed to Dunn for response. A recording of the meeting will also be mailed to Dunn. Issues discussed included health care, conservation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and more.

The group looks forward to the July Neal Dunn Town Hall.

“Citizens for an Engaged Electorate is oa progressive group of individuals dedicated to building a functioning democratic republic. To that end, CEE informs the public about the importance of participating in the democratic process; offers a summary of significant issues; and provides tools to individuals to effect change.”

