WEBSITE RESOURCES FOR CANCER PATIENTS

WEBSITE LISTS LOCAL RESOURCES FOR

CANCER PATIENTS AND CAREGIVERS

May 12, 2017

GAINESVILLE Are you or someone you care about in need of a cancer support group, transportation for medical treatments or financial assistance with prescription drugs? Locate resources for these needs and more on the website www.CancerResourceGuideNCF.org. The Cancer Resource Guide of North Central Florida is a public service of North Central Florida Cancer Control Collaborative (NCFCCC), WellFlorida Council and the Ffloria Department of Health Cancer Control Program.

The Cancer Resource Guide of North Central Florida lists support groups, community and caregiver resources, financial support services and tobacco cessation activities throughout the region. The online guide includes a wide range of cancer-related resources: summer camps for children with cancer; sources for breast prosthesis and wigs; and medical assistance for individuals who are uninsured or under-insured, including low cost/no cost mammograms.

The website is continuously updated by those organizations providing the listings. Local organizations

are encouraged to add or update their own cancer-related resources to the site by visitingwww.CancerResourceGuideNCF.org. Select “About the Guide” on the website to set up an account and add your agency’s listings.

NCFCCC supports the region's cancer community with resources, networking opportunities and education. Oversight and leadership of NCFCCC is provided by WellFlorida. To learn more about NCFCCC and local cancer resources, visit The Cancer Resource Guide of North Central Florida atwww.CancerResourceGuideNCF.org.

Contact: Donald Greist, Associate Planner, WellFlorida

Contact: Donald Greist, Associate Planner, WellFlorida
P: 352-313-6500 x115