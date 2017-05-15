QUITDOC SMOKING?

FINANCIAL COSTS OF SMOKING

In just one year, a pack-a-day smoker in Florida can spend more than $2,000 on cigarettes. [1] That can add up to more than $10,000 in just five years.

Smoking costs the United States more than $300 billion dollars each year, including: [2] , [3 Nearly $170 billion in direct medical care for adults. [4]

More than $156 billion in lost productivity due to premature death and exposure to secondhand smoke. [5]

HEALTH COSTS OF SMOKING

Smoking can cause cancer almost anywhere in your body and almost1 5 different types of cancer. [6] , [7] About 30 percent of cancer deaths in Florida are caused by cigarette smoking. [8]

On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers. [9] For every person who, dies, at least 30 people live with a serious smoking-related illness. [10]

Smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States and remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Florida and the United States. [11]



TOBACCO FREE FLORIDA PROGRAM

In November 2006, Floridians voted overwhelmingly in support of a state constitutional amendment to fund a tobacco education and use prevention program.

Since the launch of Tobacco Free Florida, a significant decrease in smoking rates has led to billions of dollars and countless lives saved.

The adult smoking rate was 21.0 percent in 2006. It is now the lowest it has ever been – 15.8 percent. [12] , [13]

There are now approximately 451,000 fewer adult smokers in Florida than there were 10 years ago.

From 2007 to 2015, the reduction in adult smoking rates resulted in approximately $17.7 billion in savings in cumulative smoking-related health care costs. That’s a 16 percent decline. [14]

An estimated $3.2 billion in smoking-related health care costs was saved in 2015 as a result of declines in adult smoking in Florida. [15]

If the adult smoking rate declines as expected, the state will save $8.2 billion between 2016 and 2020 in cumulative smoking-related personal health care costs. [16]

The youth smoking rate has decreased from 10.6 percent in 2006 to 3.0 percent in 2016 – an astounding 71 percent decrease. [17] , [18]

More than 159,000 Floridians have successfully quit tobacco using Tobacco Free Florida’s free resources.

Quit attempts across the state have increased as a result of the Tobacco Free Florida campaign. [19] The campaign has also been linked to reducing relapses among those who have quit. [20]

