NEW HAIRSTYLIST IN TOWN

NEW HAIRDRESSER

IN TOWN

May 13, 2017

On Friday, May 5, 2017, Haley Simpson opened a new shop on Second Street. Having heard that a location was available, Simpson grasped the opportunity she says she has wished for, operating her own hair stylist shop in Cedar Key.

In a brief interview, Simpson shared that she was eager to make customers look and feel their very best. She believes that, with her skills, she can facilitate that.

Simpson was born and raised in the Cedar Key area. Upon graduation from Cedar Key School in 2013, she moved to Valdosta, Georgia, to complete her schooling to become a beautician.

WHO?

Haley Simpson

2013 Cedar Key School graduate and Valdosta, Georgia’s

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College graduate.

Experience in Chiefland, Florida.

WHERE?

525 Second Street, Cedar Key, Florida

HOURS?

Hours are 9 am to 6 pm daily except Sunday.

ALL WELCOME

Men, women, children, all are welcome.

SERVICES?

Hair cut, hair styling, hair coloring, waxing, pedicure.

Special events: proms, weddings, etc.

APPOINTMENTS?

Appointments preferred; call 352 221 2719.

Walk-ins welcomed.