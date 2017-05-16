LEVY LIBRARY SUMMER 2017

LEVY COUNTY

PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

SUMMER READING PROGRAM

May 15, 2017

The theme for this year's Levy County Public Library Summer Reading Program is Build a Better World. This summer children of all ages are invited to these fun educational programs. We will be learning how to save the world with superheros, to use our manners and volunteer by princesses, support our community helpers, the importance of voting, and much, much more!

Each one of our programs will include special guest presenters, a fun craft, a take home goody bag, and a lunch. Please note that the characters listed are subject to change.

This year we have partnered with the Summer Break Spot and Levy County Public Schools to provide each child under 18 years old a free lunch to be enjoyed in the library after each program.

There is no need to sign up; however, if you are bringing a group of children, please let the library know in advance.

For more information, please contact your local library. We can't wait to see everyone this summer!