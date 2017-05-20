HAVEN HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS OF THE YEAR

HAVEN HOSPICE RECOGNIZES CHIEFLAND VOLUNTEERS

Edith and Jerry Walters Recognized as

Chiefland Volunteers of the Year

May 20, 2017

Chiefland, Florida (May 10, 2017) – Edith and Jerry Walters were the recipients of the Haven Hospice Dr. Fitzpatrick Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award for the Chiefland service area during the recent volunteer appreciation luncheon and awards event.

Edith and Jerry have been volunteering with Haven for eight years. “We like helping people and decided that Haven would be a great opportunity to do that,” said Edith. “There are a lot of wonderful people that work for Haven.”

The couple spend most of their time volunteering with Haven at the Haven Hospice Attic Resale Store in Chiefland. “It is really rewarding to see the smile on someone’s face after they get a fantastic deal on something from the Attic,” said Edith.

The couple have donated their time to Haven in other areas as well. “This dynamic duo have shown their versatility by meeting Haven’s volunteer needs in many areas including sitting vigil, patient respite, community events and helping out with Haven’s annual Veteran Luncheon,” said Haven Hospice Chiefland Volunteer Coordinator Vondla Sullivan. “Over eight years, Edith and Jerry have a combined total of almost 4,000 hours volunteering with Haven.”

Volunteers are a vital member of the Haven Care Team. They provide companionship, support and assistance to patients residing at home, in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and the Tri-County Care Center. They also reach out to grieving families, help staff the Attic Resale Store, assist with administrative tasks and serve on special event committees. Haven is proud to have more than 700 community members dedicating their time and talents to patients and families in 18-counties across North Florida. If you are interested in volunteering in the Tri-County area, please contact Haven Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Vondla Sullivan 352.493.2333.

Other volunteers who were recognized for the Chiefland area are:

Deborah Hamon – Patient and Caregiver Volunteer of the Year

Sandy Reed – Administrative Volunteer of the Year

Judy Roche – Tri-County Care Center Volunteer of the Year

Eleanora Orlando – Mike Harrell Special Programs Volunteer of the Year (Spiritual Support)

Michael, Kaye and Honey Gaither – Arnold Dittenber Community Outreach Volunteer of the Year

Joyce Maxwell – Harry Coleman Attic Volunteer of the Year



