Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics.

JUNE

6/5 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3066-friends-of-cr-347-5-june-2017

6/6 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

6/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

6/6 – 7/27 Nature Coast Summer Fishing for Youth Program, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3095-nature-coast-fishing-for-youth-program

6/12 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

6/12 – 7/14 Cedar Key Summer Youth Program begins, six weeks duration

6/12 – 7/27 Levy County 4 H Summer Programs, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3080-levy-county-summer-camps-2017

6/12 – 8/4 Levy Library Summer Reading Program. Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3104-levy-library-summer-2017

6/20 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

6/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

6/30 Cedar Keys Audubon Osprey Survey ends, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3103-cedar-keys-audubon-osprey-survey

JULY

7/3 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign

7/4 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

7/4 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

7/10 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

7/10 – 7/21 Cedar Key Summer Art Program for Youth and Teens, Cedar Key Arts Center, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/3050-ckac-summer-art-program-2017

7/14 Cedar Key Summer Youth Program ends, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3034-2017-summer-youth-program

7/18 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

7/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

AUGUST

8/1 Cedar Key Arts Center Old Florida Celebration of the Arts 2018 Call to Artists Design Contest Due Date, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3071-2018-ofca-call-to-artists-design-contest

8/1 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

8/1 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

8/14 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

8/15 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

8/15 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

SEPTEMBER

9/5 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

9/11 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

9/19 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

9/23 Coastal Clean Up

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

