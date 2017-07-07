ELECTIONS SUPERVISOR SWORN IN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF THE FLORIDA STATE

ASSOCIATION OF SUPERVISORS OF ELECTIONS

Tammy Jones, Levy County Supervisor of Elections, was sworn in as Vice President of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections by Secretary of State, Ken Detzner. The swearing-in ceremony took place during the association's conference last Wednesday in ChampionsGate, Florida.

The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections is made up of supervisors of elections from all sixty-seven counties in the State of Florida.

Jones was elected by her fellow peers to represent the association as their Vice President for one year. As part of her duties, Jones will assist the President and President-Elect with duties relating to the Association.

Jones has made it her goal to be an active participant with the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections. "I consider it a great honor and privilege to serve as the Association's Vice President, and to also represent Levy County." said Jones.

******