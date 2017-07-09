CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 10 JULY 2017 UPDATE

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Cedar Key News staff welcomes your comments; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

JULY

7/10 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

7/10 – 7/21 Cedar Key Summer Art Program for Youth and Teens, Cedar Key Arts Center, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/3050-ckac-summer-art-program-2017

7/14 Cedar Key Summer Youth Program ends, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3034-2017-summer-youth-program

7/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

AUGUST

8/1 Cedar Key Arts Center Old Florida Celebration of the Arts 2018 Call to Artists Design Contest Due Date, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3071-2018-ofca-call-to-artists-design-contest

8/1 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

8/1 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

8/14 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

8/15 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

8/15 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

SEPTEMBER

9/5 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

9/11 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm

9/19 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm

9/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

9/23 Coastal Clean Up

OCTOBER

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

NOVEMBER

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

DECEMBER

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

