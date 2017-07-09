Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Cedar Key News staff welcomes your comments; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
8/1 Cedar Key Arts Center Old Florida Celebration of the Arts 2018 Call to Artists Design Contest Due Date, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/3071-2018-ofca-call-to-artists-design-contest
8/1 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm
8/1 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
8/14 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm
8/15 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm
8/15 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
SEPTEMBER
9/5 Cedar Key Historical Preservation Board Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm
9/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
9/11 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Board Meeting, CKWSD Office, 5 pm
9/19 Cedar Key Local Planning Agency Meeting, City Hall, 3 pm
9/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm
9/23 Coastal Clean Up
OCTOBER
10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training
NOVEMBER
11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society
Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society
DECEMBER
Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum
CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY
CALENDAR 2018
JANUARY
FEBRUARY
MARCH
3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key
