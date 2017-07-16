CCF LEVY CAMPUS

CF LEVY CENTER MOVING TO

CF LEVY CAMPUS JULY 19

July 16, 2017

CHIEFLAND, Florida. The College of Central Florida is on the move in Levy County.

With the new CF Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus opening for fall 2017 classes, faculty and staff will close the CF Levy Center, 114 Rodgers Blvd., at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

The college will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday, July 24 at the new campus, 15390 N.W. Highway 19.

“Moving day is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Dr. Rayanne Giddis, CF Levy Campus provost.

The college is offering 100 scholarships valued at $500 each to students who want to be among the first to attend the new campus. To be eligible, students must take six or more credits at the new campus when classes beginning Aug. 21. The scholarships are available to new and returning students, as well as students enrolled at another college or university.

The scholarships are a one-time opportunity to celebrate the opening of the campus, which is the first permanent higher education facility in Levy County. The $30 college application fee will also be waived for students to plan to attend the new campus.

Students simply need to apply to CF Levy Campus for fall 2017 to be considered. Additional information will be sent via mail and scholarship awards will be made upon completed registration.

“CF is making history in Levy County and we want our students to make history, too,” said Giddis.

For more information, contact the CF Levy Campus at 352-493-9533, or visit CF.edu/Levy.

Contact CF Marketing and Public Relations Director Lois Brauckmuller at 352-854-2322, ext. 1374,This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Marketing and Public Relations Manager Staci Biondini at 352-854-2322, ext. 1565,This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The Ocala Campus is located at 3001 S.W. College Road, Ocala, Fla. 34474-4415, 352-873-5800. The Citrus Campus is located at 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, Fla. 34461-9026, 352-746-6721. The Levy Center is located at 114 Rodgers Blvd., Chiefland, Fla. 32626-1420, 352-493-9533. The Hampton Center is located at 1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Fla. 34475-6456, 352-873-5881 and the Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, is located at 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Fla. 34470-5001, 352-291-4455. For additional information, visit College of Central Florida at www.CF.edu.

*****