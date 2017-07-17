CCF OFFERS OSHA, AND MORE COURSES

CF TO OFFER FIVE-DAY OSHA, WAREHOUSE, FORKLIFT COURSE

July 17, 2017

OCALA, FL The College of Central Florida will offer a five-day Warehouse, Forklift and Occupational Safety and Health Administration training course beginning Sept. 15 at its Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road.

Students will learn about basic warehouse processes such as shipping and receiving, inventory control systems, basic forklift operations, and will receive OSHA 10-hour certification.

OSHA training with instructor Tony Vazquez will be held Sept.15 and 22, from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Forklift training with instructor BJ Price will be held Sept. 16 and 23, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Students must wear long pants and closed-toe shoes for this hands-on instruction.

Warehouse process with instructor Mark Davis will be held Sept. 18, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Students will receive a certificate of completion from CF, a forklift certification card, plus an OSHA 10-hour certification card. Cost is $340 per student. Tuition assistance may be available.

For more information or to register, contact Bonnie Hays at 352-854-2322, ext. 1855, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

