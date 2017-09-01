1842 OPEN!

September 1, 2017

At the Cedar Key location as pivotal as New York’s Grand Central Station, at State Road 24 and Second Street, sits the sorely missed 1842 Daily grind.

After a brief, but seemingly endless for the customers, period of closure to renovate, the fine little bistro reopened today at 7 am. Martin Kemp and Terry Williams were ready to talk about their new décor: much more light, wonderful white+plus decorated floor, wildly colorful chairs, and more color everywhere.

Plans include bistro tables with half-umbrellas to be placed outside on the sidewalk for all to enjoy with their fellows or animals.

Terry reported that he has an even more spectacular array of coffees…some hundreds of choices. Teas, too. Smoothies, too. Plus you will find scrumptious scones, cookies, cheesecakes, and pies.

The writer hasn’t been back for breakfast or lunch, but plans to soon. Hope to see you there.

Hours will be:

Sunday and Monday 7 am to 2 pm

Tuesday closed

Wednesday through Saturday 7 am to 2 pm

Plus… Saturday evening 6 pm to 9 pm

Pictures will come soon.

*****