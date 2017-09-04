1842 BITES
Over the past four days, since 1841 the Daily Grind reopened on Second Street and Staate Road 24 in Cedar Key, some nine of us locals have enjoyed some savory treats. We urge you to try them. It’s a wonderfully comfortable place to enjoy company and coffee, tea, etc.
New red bistro tables have arrived and are located on the sidewalk outside the shop itself. Can’t wait to see the half umbrellas.
Cedar Key Poached Egg with Hollandaise Sauce
Flat White coffee: great caffeinated or non-caffeinated coffee with steamed skim or regular milk
Cedar Key Quiche: crab, shrimp, and cheese crustless quiche with a side of arugula, grape, feta, tomato, cucumber salad
