1842 BITES

September 4, 2017

Over the past four days, since 1841 the Daily Grind reopened on Second Street and Staate Road 24 in Cedar Key, some nine of us locals have enjoyed some savory treats. We urge you to try them. It’s a wonderfully comfortable place to enjoy company and coffee, tea, etc.

New red bistro tables have arrived and are located on the sidewalk outside the shop itself. Can’t wait to see the half umbrellas.

Cedar Key Poached Egg with Hollandaise Sauce

Flat White coffee: great caffeinated or non-caffeinated coffee with steamed skim or regular milk

Cedar Key Quiche: crab, shrimp, and cheese crustless quiche with a side of arugula, grape, feta, tomato, cucumber salad

