CKN 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE

2017 CEDAR KEY NEWS, INC.

ANNUAL MEETING

April 25, 2017

WHAT / WHEN:

The Cedar Key News, Inc. will convene its 2017 Annual Meeting in the dining room of the Island Hotel in Cedar Key on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 5 pm.

WHO:

CKN current members and prospective members (18 years and older) interested in the Cedar Key News are most welcome.

WHY:

The purpose of this meeting is multifold:

for all to enjoy camaraderie with fellows who enjoy, contribute, or support the Cedar Key News;

for CKN representatives to inform the group about the past year’s accomplishments and setbacks and upcoming goals and aspirations;

for current members to elect a Board of Directors.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Members in good standing* are welcome to “nominate a person or slate of persons”…”providing such nomination is received by the Secretary of the corporation five days prior” to the date the Annual Meeting. Such nominations should be mailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Attention: Secretary, on or before May 3, 2017. Questions about “good standing” may be mailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Attention: Mandy Offerle.

Before a Member submits a nominee’s name, the member should confirm that the nominee is: not only willing, but eager to serve; willing and able to commit time to producing and publishing the on-line edition of the Cedar Key News (and, eventually, print edition); willing and able to help cover expenses, either by personal contributions, or active solicitation of ads or sponsorships.

Light refreshments will be served.

*”member in good standing” is any “member whose payment of annual dues…is received and duly recorded in the corporate records at the time that the Notice of Annual Meeting….” By-Laws of the Cedar Key News, Inc. Article V, 2.