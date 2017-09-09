LEVY EVACUATION EMERGENCY REMINDEER

LEVY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

RESIDENTS ABSOLUTELY MUST COMPLETE EVACUATIONS, SHELTERING OR ANY OTHER PROTECTIVE MEASURES IMMEDIATELY

September 9, 2017

The MANDATORY EVACUATION sent yesterday September 8th 2017, is being re-issued. We are strongly encouraging residents and visitors to complete their evacuation, sheltering, or any other protective measures as soon as possible. Dangerous tropical storm force winds are expected to reach our area by Sunday at 10pm with Hurricane Force Winds arriving by 6am Monday morning. These are the best predictions available and could change at any time, so preparations must be completed as soon as possible. Coastal areas are projected to see a severe storm surge, equal to or greater than Hermine. When the weather becomes too dangerous, emergency services will not be able to reach you!

Levy County shelters are currently open and staffed. Residents and visitors seeking shelter at any of the listed general population shelters will need to bring pillows, blankets, medications and bedding.

NO Shelters in Levy County are pet friendly. Citizens with dogs or cats that need to be sheltered have to bring a crate, food for the pet and a current rabies certification. All dogs and cats will be sheltered in a separate facility at Levy County Animal Services in Bronson. Pets will not be accepted if a current rabies vaccination certificate does not accompany the animal. Animal Control personnel can vaccinate your animal on arrival for $10 if current vaccination records are not available.

Citizens who do not have transportation and need to evacuate to a shelter should call 352-486-5427. For all other questions, please call 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576.

Shelter Locations:

Bronson Elementary School

Bronson Middle High School

Williston Middle High School

350 Robert Philpot Way

Williston, Fl 32696

Williston Elementary School

Levy County Animal Services (Animal Control Facility)

CALL 352-486-5155 OR 352-486-5576 IS YOU NEED ANY INFORMATION