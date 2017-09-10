LEVY EVACUATION EMERGENCY FINAL OPPORTINITY

LEVY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

FINAL OPPORTUNITY FOR RESIDENTS AND VISITORS TO EVACUATE SAFELY

September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma is very rapidly approaching and will begin to affect Levy County today and progressively get worse throughout the day and into tomorrow.

This is your final opportunity evacuate safely. Please get out of the path of the storm to a safe location. Levy County shelters are open at Bronson Elementary, Bronson High School, Williston Middle/High School, Williston Elementary, and Chiefland Elementary.

Inland areas can expect damaging hurricane force winds with heavy rainfall. Coastal communities can expect severe storm surge for both tide cycles. If you live in a storm surge area, you absolutely must evacuate. If you do not evacuate, you run the risk of being completely cut off.

No emergency services will be able to respond when sustained wind speeds exceed 39 MPH, that includes transportation to shelters.

Please do not wait any longer, get to a safe place now. Call us at 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576 if you have any questions or need assistance.