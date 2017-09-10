CKWSD WATER SHUT OFF

A MESSAGE FROM THE

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2017

Due to the expected severe impacts of Hurricane Irma, the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District will be shutting off water service at noon tomorrow, September 10, 2017. Repeat, water service will be shut off in all areas of Cedar Key at noon tomorrow, September 10, 2017.

Water service will be restored as soon as possible, but a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until water pressure is restored and proper water testing has been conducted. You will receive further notifications regarding the need to boil water before drinking.

For further information, you may call the District at 352-543-5285.

