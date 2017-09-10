LEVY EVACUATION EMERGENCY ADDED SHELTERS

LEVY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

ADDITIONAL EMERGENCY EVACUEE SHELTERS

September 10, 2017

Additional emergency evacuee shelters are in the process of opening. The Williston Elementary School located at 801 South Main Street in Williston and the Chiefland Elementary School located at 1205 NW 4 Avenue in Chiefland are being staffed for opening and will be able to accept evacuees by 0900 this morning. Evacuees should pack personal medications, blankets, pillows, bedding and necessary comfort items to sustain themself for at least 3 days if necessary. These shelter locations DO NOT have cots available for evacuees. Plan ahead and make sure you bring any absolutely necessary items for you and your family.

No shelters in Levy County have reached capacity. These additional openings are being ordered for last minute evacuees. The following are all Levy County Evacuee Shelter locations:

Shelter Locations:

Bronson Elementary School

Bronson

Chiefland Elementary

1205 NW 4 Avenue

Chiefland, Fl

Bronson Middle High School

Williston Middle High School

350 Robert Philpot Way

Williston, Fl 32696

Williston Elementary School

Levy County Animal Services (Animal Control Facility)