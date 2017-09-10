LEVY EMERGENCY CURFEW

LEVY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

MANDATORY CURFEW BEGINNING AT 4PM

September 10, 2017

1:05 pm

Levy County Commissioner Chairman John Meeks in conjunction with Sheriff McCallum and the Levy County Emergency Management Division has ordered a curfew for Levy County beginning at 4 p.m. today. Therefore, this new information combined with the fact that no emergency services will be able to respond once sustained wind speeds exceed 39 miles per hour, we cannot stress enough to our residents; they will need to be in a safe shelter location by this time.

Please get out of the path of the storm to a safe location. Levy County shelters are open at Bronson Elementary, Bronson High School, Williston Middle/High School, Williston Elementary, and Chiefland Elementary.

Inland areas can expect damaging hurricane force winds with heavy rainfall. Coastal communities can expect severe storm surge for both tide cycles. If you live in a storm surge area, you absolutely must evacuate. If you do not evacuate, you run the risk of being completely cut off.

Please do not wait any longer, get to a safe place now. Call us at 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576 if you have any questions or need assistance.