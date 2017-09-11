LEVY EVACUATION SHELTERS CLOSING

LEVY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

SHELTERS CLOSING

September 11, 2017

MONAY 7 AM

All shelters will begin closing today at 6 pm. Please help us spread this information. Sheltered evacuees who need transportation need to contact the shelter manager to have your name added to a list that is being compiled. Based upon the information being supplied by the National Weather Service weather conditions will be safe for our citizens to return home. Therefore, the curfew will be lifted at 2 PM today. Reports currently being sent to the Emergency Management Center are that roads are clear and no closures have been reported. We are working on plans with Emergency Management and the Red Cross for evacuees who find themselves displaced. For evacuees who know their homes have been damaged and cannot return home please contact 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576.