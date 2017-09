BOIL WATER NOTICE LIFTED

MESSAGE FROM THE

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

September 13, 2017

at 2:52 pm

THE SEPTEMBER 11, 2017, "PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE" IS HEREBY LIFTED FOLLOWING THE PRESSURIZATION OF THE WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM AND THE SATISFACTORY COMPLETION OF THE BACTERIOLOGICAL SURVEY SHOWING THAT THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL JOHN MCPHERSON, GENERAL MANAGER, AT 352-317-7431.