LEVY COUNTY E MERGENCY:

REPORT DAMAGE

September 15, 2017

Levy County Emergency Management is requesting residents that sustained damage to their home as a direct result of Hurricane Irma to please call us at 352-486-5155 or 352-486-5576 with a brief description of the damage information will be used to submit to FEMA for the possibility of assistance to homeowners. There is no guarantee that assistance will be available. Damages must be directly to their home. Outside buildings, fences, and non-living areas will not qualify. Damages must be a direct result of hurricane Irma. Damages already present before the storm will not qualify. Only primary homes are eligible. Vacation homes and rental units are not eligible.