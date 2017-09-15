GRANDIFLORA CLOSING

GRANDIFLORA NURSERY CLOSING IN EIGHT DAYS

September 15, 2017

Grandiflora Nursery has been the Cedar Key Garden Club’s companion in quality gardening and landscaping for many years. Sadly, after four decades in the business, they are closing. Grandiflora is located on the west side of Gainesville. Please, read the note below from Garden Club President Roger McDaniels.

“Got a call today from Grandiflora saying they are closing in 8 days. They have lots of plants available at very reduced prices. Everyone is welcome to go buy them. Just tell them you're from the Cedar Key Garden Club and they may even give you a better deal (no sales tax). Cash and check are the best way to buy. On the 23rd they will be auctioning off everything including equipment items.”

Roger McDaniels 321 698-1688

*****