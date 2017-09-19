NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY IS TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

September 17, 2017

The Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office is joining hundreds of organizations in a national campaign to encourage citizens to register to vote or update their voter registration information.

"The things we're doing on National Voter Registration Day are things we do every day, but we are thrilled to see this national effort to make civic engagement part of everyday conversation," said Tammy Jones, Levy County Supervisor of Elections.

Elections office staff will host a voter registration drive in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day at the following location: -Chiefland Wal-Mart from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As always, citizens can register to vote at the Supervisor of Elections office, and voter registration forms can be filled out and printed from our website, www.VoteLevy.com. Local public libraries and other county offices also have voter registration forms.

National Voter Registration Day was first launched in 2012 to create more awareness of voter registration opportunities so that Americans don't miss out on their most basic right - the right to vote. More information is available at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.