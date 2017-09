CUB SCOUTS PACK 114 THANKS SUPPORTERS

CUB SCOUTS THANKS

SUPPORTERS

September 23, 2017

Cedar Key Cub Scouts, Pack 114, would like to thank the Cedar Key community for your support of our first fundraiser.

Our fried mullet dinner was a success and we appreciate everyone who helped, donated food, bought tickets, cooked and gave donations. Community involvement is a large part of Scouting and we are excited to see what our Scouts will do here in Cedar Key!

Thank you all! - Pack 114

