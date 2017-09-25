CAREERSOURCE FLORIDA CONSTRUCTION

CONSTRUCTION JOB FAIR,

PREPARATION WORKSHOP ON TAP

IN CITRUS COUNTY

September 25, 2017

Career seekers interested in the construction industry have two upcoming opportunities to start building a future.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion has partnered with the Citrus County Builders Association and Withlacoochee Technical College to present a construction job fair on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Withlacoochee Technical College, 1201 W. Main St., in Inverness. This event will allow career seekers interested in the construction industry to meet with members of the CCBA about job openings, career paths and more.

Those interested in attending the construction job fair also have an opportunity to brush up on their resume, interview skills and more at a job fair prep workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the CCBA, 1196 S. Lecanto Hwy., in Lecanto.

Preregistration is not required for the construction job fair or preparation workshop. There is no charge to attend either event. Attendees are urged to save time by completing a full registration in advance through Employ Florida at www.employflorida.com.

For additional information, please call Business Development Manager Jordan Steelfox at 800-434-5627, ext. 3206.

Construction industry employers, both members and nonmembers of the builders association, interested in taking part, may register at www.citrusbuilders.com or call 352-746-9028.

CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities and in Spanish. All voice telephone numbers may be reached using TTY/TDD equipment via the Florida Relay Service at 711. For accommodations, call 800-434-5627, ext. 7878 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . CareerSource CLM is a proud partner of the American Jobs Center network and member of CareerSource Florida.

******