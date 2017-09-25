Event Coordinator Susan Rosenthal, announces that 106 vendors have registered for the upcoming Cedar Key Seafood Festival. She explains, “2017 marks the Lions Club’s 48th Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival. Our Arts & Crafts vendors will provide the widest variety of merchandise we’ve ever seen. With the theme of Celebrate Island Lifestyle, I can’t wait for Festival weekend to arrive. It’s going to be a fantastic event. As in years’ past, admission is FREE and memories are PRICELESS.”
Crafters from as far away as Maine and Michigan will join fellow creatives from the across Southeast. The group gathers in Cedar Key on Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd. Festival hours are 9:00 am to 5:00pm both days. Featured items include:
Handmade Jewelry
Wood Carvings
Funky Coconut Fish
Original Artwork
Cast and Thrown Pottery
Succulent Sauces
Hand Sewn Quilts
Soaps & Lotions
Fine Art Photography
Decorative Wreaths
Embroidered Gifts
One of a Kind Collectibles
Hand Crafted Furniture
And Much, Much More….
Ms. Rosenthal encourages visitors to spend the day in Cedar Key. “Shop the crafters on downtown streets, savor fresh seafood in City Park, watch Saturday’s parade and enjoy live entertainment on our very own Clam Boat Stage.” She continues, “We promise a day of food, fun, arts, crafts, music & more. Come and experience our island community.”
