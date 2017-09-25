SEAFOOD FESTIVAL ARTS AND CRAFTS VENDORS SET

OVER 100 ARTISANS SET TO LINE

CEDAR KEY’S DOWNTOWN STREETS

SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

Event Coordinator Susan Rosenthal, announces that 106 vendors have registered for the upcoming Cedar Key Seafood Festival. She explains, “2017 marks the Lions Club’s 48th Annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival. Our Arts & Crafts vendors will provide the widest variety of merchandise we’ve ever seen. With the theme of Celebrate Island Lifestyle, I can’t wait for Festival weekend to arrive. It’s going to be a fantastic event. As in years’ past, admission is FREE and memories are PRICELESS.”

Crafters from as far away as Maine and Michigan will join fellow creatives from the across Southeast. The group gathers in Cedar Key on Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd. Festival hours are 9:00 am to 5:00pm both days. Featured items include:

Handmade Jewelry

Wood Carvings

Funky Coconut Fish

Original Artwork

Cast and Thrown Pottery

Succulent Sauces

Hand Sewn Quilts

Soaps & Lotions

Fine Art Photography

Decorative Wreaths

Embroidered Gifts

One of a Kind Collectibles

Hand Crafted Furniture

And Much, Much More….

Ms. Rosenthal encourages visitors to spend the day in Cedar Key. “Shop the crafters on downtown streets, savor fresh seafood in City Park, watch Saturday’s parade and enjoy live entertainment on our very own Clam Boat Stage.” She continues, “We promise a day of food, fun, arts, crafts, music & more. Come and experience our island community.”

