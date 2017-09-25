CEDAR KEY 2017-2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

UPDATED SEPTEMBER 25, 2017

SEPTEMBER

9/25 Cedar Keys Audubon Member Meeting, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3308-cedar-keys-audubon-meets

9/26 City of Cedar Key Closure of Open Board Seats, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3227-city-of-cedar-key-notice

OCTOBER

10/1 Cedar Key Methodist Church Pickin’ and Praise, City Park 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3236-cedar-key-methodist-church-1-october-pickin-and-praise

10/9 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Rate Resolution Hearing, District Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3304-ckwsd-water-board-notice-of-public-hearing

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

10/18 Suwannee Community Cleanup, Suwannee Community Center, Suwannee, 8:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3297-suwannee-waterways-cleanup-2017

10/21 Big Bend Shellfish Trail Official Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Cedar Key City Park Pavilion, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3300-big-bend-shellfish-trail-official-opening

10/27 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

NOVEMBER

11/3 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

DECEMBER

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

CEDAR KEY 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JANUARY 2018

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key