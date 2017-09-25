Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 25 SEPTEMBER 2017

CEDAR KEY 2017-2018
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
UPDATED SEPTEMBER 25, 2017
 

SEPTEMBER

9/25 Cedar Keys Audubon Member Meeting, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm,  http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3308-cedar-keys-audubon-meets 

9/26  City of Cedar Key Closure of Open Board Seats, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3227-city-of-cedar-key-notice 

OCTOBER

 10/1  Cedar Key Methodist Church Pickin’ and Praise, City Park 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3236-cedar-key-methodist-church-1-october-pickin-and-praise 

10/9 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Rate Resolution Hearing, District Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3304-ckwsd-water-board-notice-of-public-hearing 

10/12  Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

10/18  Suwannee Community Cleanup, Suwannee Community Center, Suwannee,  8:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3297-suwannee-waterways-cleanup-2017

10/21  Big Bend Shellfish Trail Official Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Cedar Key City Park Pavilion, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3300-big-bend-shellfish-trail-official-opening

10/27   Shoreline Restoration Workshop,  focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,  

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

NOVEMBER

11/3   Shoreline Restoration Workshop,  focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,  

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

 11/11 - 12  John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

 Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

 DECEMBER

Date TBA  Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

 

CEDAR KEY 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

 

JANUARY 2018

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25  Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

