SEPTEMBER
9/25 Cedar Keys Audubon Member Meeting, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3308-cedar-keys-audubon-meets
9/26 City of Cedar Key Closure of Open Board Seats, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3227-city-of-cedar-key-notice
OCTOBER
10/1 Cedar Key Methodist Church Pickin’ and Praise, City Park 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3236-cedar-key-methodist-church-1-october-pickin-and-praise
10/9 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Rate Resolution Hearing, District Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3304-ckwsd-water-board-notice-of-public-hearing
10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training
10/18 Suwannee Community Cleanup, Suwannee Community Center, Suwannee, 8:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3297-suwannee-waterways-cleanup-2017
10/21 Big Bend Shellfish Trail Official Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Cedar Key City Park Pavilion, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3300-big-bend-shellfish-trail-official-opening
10/27 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,
http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017
NOVEMBER
11/3 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,
http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017
11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society
Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society
DECEMBER
Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum
CEDAR KEY 2018
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
JANUARY 2018
FEBRUARY
MARCH
3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key
