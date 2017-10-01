CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 1 OCTOBER 2017

CEDAR KEY 2017-2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

UPDATED OCTOBER 1, 2017

OCTOBER

10/1 Cedar Key Methodist Church Pickin’ and Praise, City Park 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3236-cedar-key-methodist-church-1-october-pickin-and-praise

10/2 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3314-friends-of-cr-347-7-august-2019

10/3 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3318-city-commission-agenda-19-september-2018

10/5 Levy County Tourist Development Council, 820 Hthaway Avenue, Bronson, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3320-levy-county-visitors-bureau-meeting-october-2017

10/7 Levy County Historical Society presents Bowlegs Town, Putnam Lodge, Cross City, Noon – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3319-lchs-bowlegs-town

10/9 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Rate Resolution Hearing, District Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3304-ckwsd-water-board-notice-of-public-hearing

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

10/17 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

10/18 Suwannee Community Cleanup, Suwannee Community Center, Suwannee, 8:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3297-suwannee-waterways-cleanup-2017

10/21 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

10/21,22 Cedar Key Seafood Festival, Downtown Cedar Key, 10 1m – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3305-seafood-festival-arts-and-crafts-vendors-set

10/21 Big Bend Shellfish Trail Official Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Cedar Key City Park Pavilion, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3300-big-bend-shellfish-trail-official-opening

10/27 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

NOVEMBER

11/6 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

11/7 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

11/3 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

11/21 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

DECEMBER

12/4 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

12/5 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

12/16 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

12/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

CEDAR KEY 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JANUARY

1/1?? Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

1/2 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

1/16 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

FEBRUARY

2/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

2/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

2/17 Seahorse Key Open House, Seahorse Key, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3169-seahorse-key-open-houses-2017-2018

2/20 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

MARCH

3/5 Friends of State Road 347 Clean Up, meet at Adopt-a-Highway sign near CR 347 and SW 77th Place, 9 am

3/6 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/18 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

