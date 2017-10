CEMETERY CLEAN UP OPERATION

THE CEDAR KEY CEMETERY

NEEDS YOUR HELP

October 2, 2017

WHY?

The Cemetery underwent some destruction during Hurricane Irma. Some thirty-ish trees were felled and debris strewn about.

Many hands are needed to clean up the area.

WHAT?

WHERE?

Cedar Key Cemetery

WHEN?

October 14, 2017, Saturday, at 8 am

WHAT TO BRING?

Bring what you need: gloves, water, bug spray.

Rakes, trash bags, and loppers would be helpful.